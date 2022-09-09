WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visit the Rock of Cashel in 2011

The Queen of England, and the late Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh visited the Rock of Cashel in 2011
On the day after the sad news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we look back at her historic visit to Cashel in 2011.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh made their visit to the Rock of Cashel on May 20, 2011.
The visit was important because it was the first time a ruling British monarch had visited Cashel in almost 1,000 years.
King Henry II made the last visit in 1171.
At the 2011 visit, Queen Elizabeth shook hands with Sinn Féin Councillor and Mayor of Cashel Michael Browne, which was seen as significant.
She was greeted by Labour TD Alan Kelly, Brendan Howlin and the OPW's Dr Eugene Keane.
Cashel Community Choir also performed beautifully for the royal visit.
Watch the highlights of the visit by Cashel Chamber in the video above.
