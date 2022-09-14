Search

14 Sept 2022

Carrick-on-Suir theatre group to host Culture Night tribute to poet and writer Michael Coady

Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre reopens this Friday with Clancy Family & Friends concert

Brewery Lane Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir

Aileen Hahesy

14 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

Brewery Lane Drama Group’s will celebrate National Culture Night by hosting a tribute event in honour of renowned Carrick-on-Suir poet and writer Michael Coady
Brewery Lane Theatre members will read a selection of Mr Coady’s poems and prose at Brewery Lane Theatre on Friday, September 23 at 8pm.
Readers will include Rose Anne Glascott, Peg Power, Liam Butler, Colm Power, Catherine Whelan and Walter Dunphy.
Michael Coady, who has won the Patrick Kavanagh Poetry Award and Francis MacManus competition for short stories during his long literary career, will attend the tribute night.
Admission to the event will be free. Anyone wishing to attend should book their place in advance by calling (086)1274736.

