Annual Tipperary Golf classic has now raised a staggering €170,000 for Hospice Movement

Members of the Horgan family and golf committee at the cheque presentation for the Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial Golf Classic, in aid of South Tipperary Hospice and in conjunction with Kickhams GAA.
HOSPICE CHEQUE PRESENTATION
Last Sunday saw the presentation of a €30,000 cheque to South Tipperary Hospice following the success of the 9th Annual Richie and Breda Horgan Memorial Golf Classic.
The 2022 event raised €30,406 for South Tipp Hospice. Bringing the total raised over the years to over €170,000.
Huge congratulations in order to Horgan family and the immense work they do every year in making this event a success for a wonderful cause.
The Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams GAA Club would like thank everyone who got involved this year and helped out in any way in the staging of this year's classic at County Tipperary Golf and Country Club in Dundrum.
