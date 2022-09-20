Gardaí investigate house burglary in Tipperary Town

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the burglars who stole a watch from a house in Tipperary Town.
The house in the Cordangan area of Tipperary was burgled sometime between Monday, September 5 and Monday, September 12 while the occupants were away.
A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the burglars gained entry to the house by breaking the glass in a side door. The first floor of the house was ransacked and the Tommy Hilfiger brand watch was stolen from one of the rooms.
He appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
Beginning this weekend coming September 24/25, Newcastle village will be welcoming many of their Second Class students and their parents to the first of our ‘Grow In Love’ Parish Masses.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.