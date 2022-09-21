Tipperary councillors want more supports for community groups
Councillor Michael O’Meara has called on Tipperary County Council to offer more support to local community groups.
Speaking at last week's sitting of Nenagh Municipal District Council, he said he believes they do ‘tremendous’ work and should get a greater portion of funding, specifically citing that raised by local property tax.
“It would be a gesture to those groups putting in the work,” said Cllr O’Meara. Cllr O’Meara said grant forms can be ‘onerous’ and asked if the council provide assistance.
Cllr Ger Darcy supported his call, saying he thought it was a ‘very reasonable request.’
He said the county relies on voluntary groups for many services.
Nenagh District Administrator Rosemary Joyce said she agreed 100% with the commitment of voluntary groups.
She said the council is more than willing to assist with grant applications.
Ms Joyce said they were ‘always willing to talk to groups.’
