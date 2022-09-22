Get your booster jab: Hospital group to open pop-up Covid vaccination clinic in Thurles

UL Hospitals Group is opening a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Thurles Primary Care Centre on Tuesday, September 27, and every Tuesday until further notice, where the public can book their vaccine appointments.

Appointments can be booked in the weekly pop-up clinic, 10am-1pm and 2-4.30pm on September 27. There will be regular weekly opening hours of 9am-1pm and 2-4.30pm from the following Tuesday, October 4

Anyone aged 12 years and over ready to receive Dose 1 and 2 of the Covid vaccine or booster one and two doses, including women more than 16 weeks pregnant, can book an appointment via the HSE website: https://bit.ly/3BFQhrV and select Thurles Primary Care Centre from the location list on the drop down menu.



Those who are eligible for vaccination can also book their dose one and two, and booster doses, at the vaccination centres in Nenagh Hospital, Ennis Hospital, and Scoil Carmel in Limerick City.

The HSE pointed out that at this time, children aged 5-11 years cannot be vaccinated in the Thurles pop-up clinic.

Walk-in clinics will continue in Nenagh, Ennis and Scoil Carmel, and you can view the regularly updated timetables at: https://bit.ly/3BjahiF

With the significant increase in numbers eligible for the vaccine booster, participating GPs and pharmacists across north Tipperary are also providing vaccine booster doses to eligible groups, in line with the latest advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).