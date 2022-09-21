Proposal to set up up canoeing and kayaking club in Carrick-on-Suir

File photo
A meeting to start a canoe/kayak club in Carrick-on-Suir takes place in The Carraig Hotel on Thursday, September 29 at 8pm.
All are welcome to attend the meeting.
Contract signing for Dan Breen House. From left to right: Donal Kelly, Youth Work Ireland Tipperary, Frank Cussen, Tipperary County Council, Robin Lee, Robin Lee Architecture, Colin Cummins, Tipperary
Boil Water Notices are currently affecting customers served by the Glenary and Galtee water supplies in Tipperary
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.