Cahir Fire Brigade praised for quick action on forest blaze

A tribute has been paid to the fire fighters of Cahir Fire Brigade for their work in controlling a fire at Kilbally Wood in the Knockmealdown Mountains during the recent heatwave.
Clogheen Cllr Marie Murphy praised the quick action of the fire brigade at Tipperary County Council’s monthly meeting in Nenagh last week.
“Their quick work prevented what could have been a disaster,” she told the meeting.
