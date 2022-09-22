RESULTS: Would people in Tipperary use the train if journey times were shorter?
The verdict is in!
Yesterday we asked readers if they would use the train in Tipperary if the journey times were shorter.
We combined the results from TipperaryLive.ie, NenaghLive.ie and Irelandlive.ie.
Most people who answered our poll would use the train in Tipperary if journey times were shorter.
Of those who answered the poll, 90% said yes, 10% said no, and nobody said maybe.
Note: results are based on a very small sample of people in Tipperary.
Killian Butler, Moyle Rovers, blocks this shot by Fethard's Charlie Hackett during the South Tipperary Under 19 B Football Championship final. Picture: Michael Boland
