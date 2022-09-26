Search

26 Sept 2022

Revealed: Shortlists announced for the Tipperary Business Awards 2022

Well done!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

The Tipperary Business Awards will be hosted by Paul Collins

The Tipperary Business Awards hosted by the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce will take place at Hotel Minella on Friday, October 7 and tickets are available online at the County Tipperary Chamber website.

The shortlists for each prestigious category have been revealed with a great spread of industries and locations all across the premier county represented.

An independent judging panel led by Gillian Barry, Head of Innovation and Enterprise, TÚS were tasked with the tough job of selecting the finalists.

Notably, TÚS is the Education and Innovation Partner of County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce and its valuable support protects the integrity of the awards annually. 

The shortlist for the CSR Community Impact Award sponsored by Permanent TSB includes Showground Shopping Centre Clonmel, Ryans Cleaning Waste and Recycling Thurles and Community Power Nenagh.

The Skillnet Employer of the Year Award shortlist sees The Talbot Hotel Clonmel, Surecom Cahir and Waystone Cashel take each other on for the prestigious title.

Best in Workplace Wellbeing, Diversity and Inclusion is an interesting category supported by Grant Thornton with Ryans Cleaning Waste and Recycling Thurles, Boston Scientific Clonmel and Cantwell Electrical Engineering Urlingford all in contention for the award.

Social Enterprise of the Year is sponsored by Boston Scientific and the three wonderful shortlistees include Down Syndrome Tipperary, Tipperary Credit Union and South Tipperary Arts Centre.

The 2021 Tipperary Business of the Year, Buttimer Engineering based in Cahir is sponsoring the Innovation Award and Borrisoleigh Bottling, Boston Scientific Clonmel and Cantwell Electrical Engineering have all been shortlisted in this exciting category.

AgriBusiness a new addition to the Business Awards this year is sponsored by AIB with SAP Nurseries Cahir, Magners Farm Ballynonty and Field Exchange at Brookfield Farm Nenagh have all been shortlisted.

The Outstanding Customer Experience Award sponsored by Camida will see Clonmel Credit Union, Laurel the Salon and AOK Dance in Clonmel go head to head for the much coveted title.

The Energy Management Leadership Award sponsored by O’Gorman Brannigan Purtill has never been as important to Tipperary Businesses with energy costs soaring. Shortlistees include Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling Thurles, Bulmers Clonmel and MSD Ballydine. 

The Digital Transformation Award sponsored by MSD has Tipperary Tourism, Clonmel Credit Union and Red PR Clonmel all shortlisted for the prestigious title.

Bulmers are sponsors of the Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing Award, shortlistees include Borrisoleigh Bottling, Boston Scientific Clonmel and Surecom, Cahir

The Start Up of the Year Award supported by Local Enterprise Office Tipperary always receives the highest number of entries and gives the judges the most food for thought during their deliberations process. Shortlistees include The Lunch Bag , Mind Mommy Coaching and Soccer Goals Academy. 

Not be forgotten, the President’s Award sponsored by ABP Food Group which will only be revealed on the evening. The winner is a Tipperary person who has excelled in their field and made a real contribution to society.

Recent recipients include Adi Roche of Chernobyl Children International and Sr. Eileen Fahy the founder of Aiséirí Addiction Treatment Centres.

The honourable award is bestowed by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce President, Paula Carney-Hoffler who remains tight lipped on her choice for 2022 commenting, “What I can say is, I am absolutely thrilled that our President’s Award recipient has graciously agreed to accept this prestigious award. Although the individual is very popular and famous Irish celebrity who has excelled in their professional career for years, I think many in attendance will be surprised by just how much work they have put in to other projects as well most of which might I add is done quietly and under the radar - a quality I admire very much. It will be an honour to shine a light on this work and acknowledge their contribution to society publicly with this special and richly deserved award on the night, a night which is shaping up to be THE business and social night of the year in Tipp!”

The Tipperary Business Awards will be hosted by Paul Collins and tickets priced at €120pp include admission, a prosecco reception, a four-course meal, entertainment, and live music by Super Soul Machine.

To join in the celebrations with the best in business in Tipperary and book your tickets or table today at www.countytipperarychamber. com or call Trish on 052 6191105.

 

