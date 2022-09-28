Search

28 Sept 2022

Charity headed by Tipperary woman sends mission to carry out lifesaving surgeries on babies and children

Vital surgeries will be carried out in war-torn Ukraine

Cardiac mission

This vital cardiac mission has saved the lives of babies who are suffering from a range of heart defects, says Adi Roche

A charity headed by Tipperary woman Adi Roche has sent another cardiac mission of paediatric surgeons to re-enter war-torn Ukraine, to carry out urgent lifesaving cardiac surgeries on babies and children.

Adi Roche, voluntary CEO of Chernobyl Children International (CCI) says "these children, and their devastated families, have been unable to flee their war-torn homeland because of the deteriorating nature of their cardiac illnesses.  

"Their loving and brave families have been forced to ‘roll the dice’ with their own mortality, in order to provide their children with the best chance of surviving what is now considered the double tragedy of Chernobyl and the ongoing invasion.

"This vital cardiac mission has saved the lives of babies who are suffering from a range of heart defects, including the deadly condition Chernobyl Heart, but also give their families the opportunity to finally find protection from the war."

The Clonmel woman said that CCI’s cardiac missions have traditionally been based in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. However, the teams "have been chased by war from east to west" and have needed to relocate to Lviv, which is the only safe place left where CCI can operate on the children.  

"CCI will be sending another vital cardiac mission in December this year, in time for Christmas, as well as providing humanitarian aid to families and communities in the Ivankiv region north of Kyiv, and within the Chernobyl zone.

"Thank you for your support and for making these life-saving surgeries possible," Adi Roche added.

