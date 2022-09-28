Tipperary family thanks community following the tragic passing of Michael Flynn

A Tipperary family has thanked the voluntary services following the tragic passing of their husband, father and brother.

Michael Flynn of Leopardstown, Dublin and formerly of Sadlierswell outside Tipperary Town, died on September 23.

In his death notice, his family say they would like to take the opportunity to thank most sincerely all those involved over the past number of weeks in searching for Michael, especially all the members of the Garda, the Dublin & Wicklow Mountain Rescue teams and the wider community, for turning out in such great numbers in helping to find Michael. Thank you all so much.

Michael was predeceased by his sister Anne and his four nephews.

He is remembered with love by his family, wife Jean (née O’Toole); son Thomas; siblings Brid and Sr Maria, Little Sisters of the Assumption; Thomas’ partner Georgia; extended family and large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

No flowers by request; donations, if desired, to the Dublin & Wicklow Mountain Rescue.