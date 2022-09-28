Search

28 Sept 2022

Tipperary family thanks community following the tragic passing of Michael Flynn

Tipperary family thanks community following the tragic passing of Michael Flynn

Tipperary family thanks community following the tragic passing of Michael Flynn

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Sept 2022 12:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A Tipperary family has thanked the voluntary services following the tragic passing of their husband, father and brother.

Michael Flynn of Leopardstown, Dublin and formerly of Sadlierswell outside Tipperary Town, died on September 23.

In his death notice, his family say they would like to take the opportunity to thank most sincerely all those involved over the past number of weeks in searching for Michael, especially all the members of the Garda, the Dublin & Wicklow Mountain Rescue teams and the wider community, for turning out in such great numbers in helping to find Michael. Thank you all so much.

Michael was predeceased by his sister Anne and his four nephews.

He is remembered with love by his family, wife Jean (née O’Toole); son Thomas; siblings Brid and Sr Maria, Little Sisters of the Assumption; Thomas’ partner Georgia; extended family and large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

No flowers by request; donations, if desired, to the Dublin & Wicklow Mountain Rescue.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media