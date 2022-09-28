BIG READ: Tánaiste's message to Tipperary on International Day of Peace

Remember that a safe and peaceful society is one of our most precious possessions, said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment, Leo Vardakar, in a message read at a Ceremony of Reflection in St Mary’s Church, Tipperary, on International Peace Day, September 21.

Unable to attend the ceremony in person, Mr Varadkar provided a message to Martin Quinn in which he wished the organisers continued success in their work, promoting peace and highlighting inequality, at home and abroad.

The theme of the day was “End Racism, Build Peace” and this was addressed by the Tánaiste in his message when he said that for too many people living in Ireland, racism is a part of their daily lives.

The theme of ending racism was dominant throughout the proceedings in St Mary’s Church of Ireland with contributions from the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ijeoma Chinonyerem Obiezu; Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya, Michael K Mubea; Ambassador of Colombia, Patricia Cortés Ortiz and Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid.

The Vice-Chair of the Government’s Expert Advisory Group on the Decade of Centenaries and former Minister of State, Dr Martin Mansergh, in his reflection at the ceremony referenced the ranking by an independent Global Institute, of Ireland in 2022, being ranked the third most peaceful country in the world, with New Zealand and Iceland in first and second place.

The peace that we now enjoy across the island and the importance of maintaining that peace was also referenced by Dr Mansergh.

“A bitter 25-year conflict in Northern Ireland, which put peace across the island in danger was only brought to an end with a new and more comprehensive peace settlement including both constitutional parties as well as those who had backed paramilitary campaigns.

“The Good Friday Agreement left the longer-term future open, but committed the parties to press ahead with meeting more immediate economic and social objectives that would improve people’s lives.

“Nearly 25 years on, the Agreement is still seen as fundamental, and, while it does not function perfectly or without interruption, it is vital to maintaining confidence in peace and stability and preventing any relapse into communal violence.

“We should cherish all the progress that has been made and the improvement in relations across the island and be patient about longer-term constitutional change, for which conditions do not yet exist.

“Disasters narrowly avoided in the past are just as capable of occurring in the future, if people become careless about their words and deeds,” said Dr Mansergh.

The event in Tipperary brought diplomats, representatives of Church and State, representatives of An Garda Síochána, the local authority and local and national bodies and organisations.

The ceremony was interspersed with music and song from Cahir to Sing choir, from Aoife O’Farrell of Rockwell Music Academy and from singer/songwriter Nick McCarthy.

There was poetry and readings from Dr Mary Honan, Deirdre Devally, Eddie McGrath and Kuldeep Joshi.

The Clare-based poet and writer, Deirdre Devally, performed one of her own compositions No Free War and also recited one of her poems She Stood Her Ground at the ceremony and she also laid a wreath at the grave of Irish poet, Ellen O’Leary, who is interred in the adjoining cemetery.

At the grave Deirdre performed one of Ellen O’Leary’s poems To God and Ireland True which she put to music to the tune of My Lagan Love.

A wreath was also laid at the grave by Honorary Consul Dr Loïc Guyon, Honorary Consulate of France in Limerick, on behalf of the Embassy of France in Ireland.

In concluding the event thanks were extended to Rev Mike O’Meara, Dean James Mulhall and the Select Vestry along with TUS participants who look after the church and grounds and to TASK Community Care for financial support.