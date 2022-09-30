Search

30 Sept 2022

Bypass for Thurles badly needed say municipal district councillors

Bypass for Thurles badly needed say municipal district councillors

Liberty Square, Thurles

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

30 Sept 2022 8:45 AM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Councillors are calling for a bypass and inner relief road for Thurles town.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin said at last week’s sitting of Thurles District Council the need is getting more urgent with so many students in the town.

He said 500 students would soon begin their term in Mary Immaculate College, adding pressure to traffic on Cathedral Street.

Cllr Hanafin said it was great to see so many students choosing to study in Thurles.

However, he said they now had to deal with the increased traffic in the town.

Cllr Sean Ryan and Cllr Jim Ryan supported Cllr Hanafin’s call.

“Over the past few years, Thurles has changed so much. So much is happening here,” said Cllr Ryan. He added that it was great to see Thurles become a centre for education.

Cllr Hanafin said that a bypass was not only important for Thurles but for the county, similar to the N24. He asked that the county Cathaoirleach raise the matter with the TII as a matter of county importance.

