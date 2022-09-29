Tipperary man grabbed his crotch and told female garda to 'f*** off'

A Roscrea man grabbed his crotch in front of a female garda and also told her to “f*** off”, Nenagh District Court was told.

Tony O’Donoghue, who is aged 23 and from Gortmullan, Roscrea, was not in court. He faces a charge of threatening, insulting or abusive behaviour at Gortmullan on April 22, 2020.

Garda Janice Nolan told the court that on the date in question, which was during level 5 Covid restrictions, she was on patrol with Garda Niamh Fahey when they came across two males at Gortmullan.

She knew one of the males was not from the area.

While she was dealing with that male, Mr O’Donoghue approached the Garda patrol car and told her to “f*** off” and to “go f*** yourself”, said Garda Noldan.

She also said that Mr O’Donoghe called the gardai “pigs” on a number of occasions.

“He then grabbed his crotch and began gesturing towards the patrol car,” said Garda Nolan.

custodial sentence

Garda Fahey gave evidence that Mr O’Donoghue had behaved in the manner described in court by her colleague.

Garda Fahey told Mr O’Donoghue’s solictor, David Peters, under cross-examination, that she agreed Mr O’Donoghue was entitled to be there even during lockdown.

The court heard that Mr O’Donoghue had 25 previous convictions.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that Mr O’Donoghue’s conduct “required consideration of a custodial sentence”.

She issued a bench warrant for his arrest.