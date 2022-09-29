Search

29 Sept 2022

Tipperary man grabbed his crotch and told female garda to 'f*** off'

Tipperary man grabbed his crotch and told female garda to 'f*** off'

Tipperary man grabbed his crotch and told female garda to 'f*** off'

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Sept 2022 12:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A Roscrea man grabbed his crotch in front of a female garda and also told her to “f*** off”, Nenagh District Court was told.

Tony O’Donoghue, who is aged 23 and from Gortmullan, Roscrea, was not in court. He faces a charge of threatening, insulting or abusive behaviour at Gortmullan on April 22, 2020.

Garda Janice Nolan told the court that on the date in question, which was during level 5 Covid restrictions, she was on patrol with Garda Niamh Fahey when they came across two males at Gortmullan.

She knew one of the males was not from the area.

While she was dealing with that male, Mr O’Donoghue approached the Garda patrol car and told her to “f*** off” and to “go f*** yourself”, said Garda Noldan.

She also said that Mr O’Donoghe called the gardai “pigs” on a number of occasions.

“He then grabbed his crotch and began gesturing towards the patrol car,” said Garda Nolan.
custodial sentence

Garda Fahey gave evidence that Mr O’Donoghue had behaved in the manner described in court by her colleague.

Garda Fahey told Mr O’Donoghue’s solictor, David Peters, under cross-examination, that she agreed Mr O’Donoghue was entitled to be there even during lockdown.

The court heard that Mr O’Donoghue had 25 previous convictions.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that Mr O’Donoghue’s conduct “required consideration of a custodial sentence”.

She issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media