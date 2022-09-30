Tipperary man found with small quantity of heroin is given the Probation Act

A Tipperary man who was caught with heroin has been given the Probation Act by Nenagh District Court.

Shane Kelly of Cabragh Bridge, Thurles, pleaded guilty to possession of the drug at Abbey Road, Thurles, on March 14, 2019.

Sgt Tom Hanrahan told the court that Mr Kelly had been stopped and searched and the heroin was found in his possession.

He said Mr Kelly took ownership of the heroin, which had a street value of €25.

Mr Kelly’s solicitor, David Peters, told the court that his client was 34 years of age and had been a heroin addict but was off all drugs at present.

He said that Mr Kelly had been going through a “hard time” at the time of the offence and he had just separated from his partner and was homeless.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that she was going to “take a certain view” of the offence and imposed the Probation Act.