Search

30 Sept 2022

Tipperary man found with small quantity of heroin is given the Probation Act

Tipperary man found with small quantity of heroin is given the Probation Act

Tipperary man found with small quantity of heroin is given the Probation Act

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Sept 2022 10:45 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A Tipperary man who was caught with heroin has been given the Probation Act by Nenagh District Court.

Shane Kelly of Cabragh Bridge, Thurles, pleaded guilty to possession of the drug at Abbey Road, Thurles, on March 14, 2019.

Sgt Tom Hanrahan told the court that Mr Kelly had been stopped and searched and the heroin was found in his possession.

He said Mr Kelly took ownership of the heroin, which had a street value of €25.

Mr Kelly’s solicitor, David Peters, told the court that his client was 34 years of age and had been a heroin addict but was off all drugs at present.

He said that Mr Kelly had been going through a “hard time” at the time of the offence and he had just separated from his partner and was homeless.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that she was going to “take a certain view” of the offence and imposed the Probation Act.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media