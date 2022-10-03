‘We wish him every blessing’- Holycross thanks Sacristan Pat McGrath for his 39 years of service
We wish to offer our sincerest gratitude and thanks to Pat McGrath, who has decided to retire from his position as Sacristan in Holycross Abbey.
The Abbey has been a huge part of Pat’s life, and his knowledge of its history and inner workings have been invaluable.
We thank Pat for his 39 years of outstanding and dedicated service, and we wish him every blessing in his retirement.
Contributed to News of the County in the Tipperary Star.
