'Government needs to sort this mess out,' Tipperary butcher closes store in busy town

"The Government needs to sort this mess out," says prominent Tipperary butcher, Kevin Walsh, who has had to close his Thurles store over rising costs.
In a post on social media, the Clonmel butcher said: "Breaks my heart, but costs are just too high for our new business.
"Had to call it a day in our brand new butchery in Thurles. Gutted for all the team and our customers that supported us since opening. Very tough times ahead for small businesses. Government need to sort this mess."
