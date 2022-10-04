HSE urges Tipperary people to get the flu vaccine

The HSE is asking people in south Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford to get the flu vaccine.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) organisation launched its campaign this week. Clinics for its own employees are running at venues across the south east this week and next. The flu vaccine is free of charge to HSE staff and to recommended groups.

The flu vaccine launch coincided with the rollout by the HSE of the adapted bivalent vaccines. Three adapted bivalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been recommended for use for booster vaccination by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), following approval by the European Medicines Agency. Those aged over 65 and all aged 12 and over with a weak immune system are invited for their next COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at today’s SECH launch in Kilkenny, its Chief Officer Kate Killeen White said:

“As the weather becomes cooler and the nights become darker, all of our thoughts turn to how best we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the worst impacts of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses that circulate at this time of year.

“The HSEs roll out of its winter vaccination programme will facilitate booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine and seasonal flu vaccines being administered at the same time in GPs and Pharmacies. We know that vaccines offer good protection from both COVID-19 and seasonal flu and I urge everyone eligible to avail of their opportunity as soon as possible.”

Dr. Catherine Lynch, Specialist in Public Health Medicine with the HSE’s Public Health Dept. in the south east, received her flu vaccine at the launch (a clinic at the HSE’s offices in Lacken, Kilkenny):

“This winter, both the flu and COVID-19 viruses are expected to circulate. It is very important that all those who are invited get both their free flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster vaccines. Flu and COVID-19 are caused by different viruses but both can cause serious illness. That is why it is important that if you have had a COVID-19 vaccine, you should still get your free flu vaccine. Both Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available from participating GPs and Pharmacies and can be given at the same time," she said.

From October 17th the children’s flu nasal spray vaccine will also be available free for all children aged 2 to 17 years from GPs and Pharmacies.

The HSE will continue to be active over the next few weeks in our services, in the media and online, encouraging people to come forward for both flu and COVID-19 vaccines. A multi-media advertising campaign encouraging all eligible groups to come forward for their recommended vaccines will be rolled out from this week on radio, press, TV, digital and social media.