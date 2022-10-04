Three Tipperary candidates elected to Fianna Fáil Ard Comhairle

Three members of Fianna Fáil from Tipperary were elected to the party’s National Executive at the 80ú Ard Fheis on Saturday 1st October.

Outgoing Vice-President of Fianna Fáil, Arthur Griffin Jr., was re-elected to his position. Tim Maher was re-elected to the Committee of 15 – Male Panel and first-time candidate, Ann Ryan, was elected to the Committee of 15 – Female Panel. There were 5 candidates for Vice-President (3 seats), 18 candidates for the Committee of 15 – Male Panel (7 seats), 11 candidates for the Committee of 15 – Female Panel (7 seats) and 2 candidates for the Northern Panel (1 seat).

Arthur Griffin Jr. was first elected Vice-President of Fianna Fáil in 2013 and has been re-elected at every election since. Arthur is a practicing Barrister, a former Chairperson of Tipperary Fianna Fáil CDC & former Chairperson of North Tipperary Ógra Fianna Fáil.

Arthur Griffin

Tim Maher was first elected to the Committee of 15 in 2017 and was re-elected at the recent Ard Fheis. Tim is a dairy & beef from Templemore and is the Chairperson of the Killea Fianna Fáil Cumann, Secretary of Templemore FF CC, Youth Officer of Tipperary Fianna Fáil CDC & is a former Chairperson of North Tipperary Ógra Fianna Fáil.

Tim Maher

Ann Ryan was elected at the recent Ard Fheis on her first attempt. Ann is a former school secretary in Borrisokane Community College. She is the Secretary of the Killeen/Ballinaclough Fianna Fáil Cumann, former Secretary of North Tipperary Fianna Fáil CDC & is former Chairperson of the Nenagh-Newport FF CC.

Ann Ryan

All three candidates ran on issues such as Irish Unity, Republicanism, education, representing the grassroots, strengthening the structures of the party and also broadening the appeal of the party."