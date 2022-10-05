COLUMN: Struggling with the cost of living? Why leave the leftovers to waste...

It can often be hard to measure exactly how much food we need for our meals, leaving us with leftovers that either end up in the bin or that we don’t know how to use.

But what if instead of wasting it, this extra food could make up some delicious dishes.

Here, nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly and owner of Nutrition By Laurann, brings us through some tips for making the most of your leftovers along with some tasty leftover recipes.

The benefits of using your leftovers

Prevents Food Waste: According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “Ireland generates approximately 1 million tonnes of food waste annually, 53% of which is generated by households”, of which 60% is avoidable.

Saves Money: Not only does food waste affect the environment but it can also pull on the purse strings. Wasted food translates directly to wasted money too, with Irish households throwing away “approximately 150kg of food a year at a cost of €700”. Think of the long-term savings.

Salmon Cakes

(For Leftover Mashed Potato & Salmon)

Not only are they a great source of protein, but they are also absolutely perfect for a light dinner for all of the family served with rice, vegetables or salad.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

For the Salmon Cakes

600g Leftover cooked potato, mashed

Handful of dill, chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

2 Garlic cloves, crushed

2 eggs beaten

White of 1 egg

2 ½ Cups breadcrumbs

250g Leftover Salmon

200g crab meat

½ Cup Plain flour

Olive Oil for frying

Lemon wedges for serving

For the Horseradish Yogurt

1 Cup (280g) Thick 0% Fat Greek yoghurt

¼ Cup (70g) horseradish cream

Juice of 1 lemon

1 Small garlic clove, crushed

Directions

Combine potato, dill, lemon zest, shallot, garlic, egg white and 1 cup of the breadcrumbs in a bowl. Season.

Flake the salmon and fold through with the crab meat. Shape into 12 patties.

Place flour and remaining 1 1/2 cups (75g) breadcrumbs in separate bowls. Dust fishcakes with flour, shaking off excess, then dip in egg and coat in breadcrumbs. Place on a plate and chill for 20 minutes to firm up.

Heat 1cm oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.

In 2 batches, add the fishcakes and cook for 4 minutes each side or until crisp and golden.

Drain on paper towel and keep warm. Repeat with remaining fishcakes.

Divide fishcakes among serving plates and serve with watercress sprigs, lemon wedges and horseradish yoghurt.

Ham, Mushroom & Garlic Tagliatelle

(For Leftover Ham)

Whilst leftover ham can make up so many leftover dishes, this not only really easy, using only a few ingredients but is also really delicious too.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

325g Cooked Ham

250g Dried tagliatelle

1 Tablespoon Extra virgin olive oil

2 Garlic cloves, crushed

150g Closed cup mushrooms, chopped

180g low fat soft cheese

Chopped fresh parsley, to garnish

Directions

Cut the ham into 1cm dice. Set aside.

Cook the pasta according to pack instructions in plenty of boiling, lightly salted water.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the garlic for 30-40 seconds. Add the mushrooms and cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring often, over a medium heat. Add the ham and stir thoroughly. Remove from the heat.

Drain the cooked pasta in a colander, reserving 4 tablespoons of the cooking water. Return the cooking water to the saucepan, add the soft cheese, and stir to combine over a medium heat. Mix in the ham and mushrooms, then tip in the pasta, stirring gently until piping hot.

Share between 4 warmed pasta bowls and serve, garnished with chopped fresh parsley.

Healthy Coronation Chicken

(For Leftover Chicken)

I have to admit that Coronation Chicken is one of my favourite sandwich fillings. This is a healthier version than your usual too.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

1 Tablespoon Light Mayonnaise

2 Tablespoon Greek yogurt (0% fat)

1 Teaspoon Curry powder ((adjust to taste)

A Splash of boiling water (if needed)

150g Cold cooked chicken breast, chopped into 1cm pieces

1 Tablespoon Mango chutney

6 Dried apricots ((optional, chopped))

1 Tablespoons Flaked almonds

Chopped chives

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Mix the mayonnaise, yogurt and curry powder together, If needed, add a splash of boiling water to thin the sauce to the consistency of double cream.

Stir in the chicken, chutney, and apricots (if using). Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve on a bed of lettuce garnished with the flaked almonds and herbs or use as a sandwich filling.

Easy Chilli Con Carne

(For Leftover Rice)

A hearty and comforting meal, this Easy Chilli Con Carne is deliciously smoky and packed with lean protein, beans and veggies for a meal the whole family will love.

Ingredients (Serves 6)

1 Tablespoon Extra virgin olive oil

1 Medium onion, peeled and diced

4 Mushrooms, diced

1 Yellow bell pepper, diced

3 Cloves garlic, crushed

500g Beef mince

400g Canned tomatoes, chopped

240g Kidney beans canned, drained

2 Tablespoons Tomato puree

200ml Beef stock

1 Tablespoons Cocoa powder

1 Teaspoons Smoked paprika

1 Teaspoons Ground coriander

1 Teaspoons Mild chilli powder or more to taste

2 Teaspoons Cumin

1 Pinch sea salt and black pepper

15g Fresh coriander chopped

2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Directions

Heat the oil in a large pan and add the onion, mushrooms, pepper and garlic and gently cook for 4 minutes until softened. Add the beef mince and cook for 3-4 minutes until browned.

Add the rest of the ingredients (except the coriander/cilantro) to the pan and stir well.

Simmer for 15-20 minutes, until the sauce has thickened. Stir in the chopped coriander before serving on a bed of rice.

Extra leftover tips to save your money

Storing Your Leftovers

For storing your leftover foods, good tupperware containers are a great investment. Tip: It’s important to avoid cheaper plastic food storage boxes as they may contain a component called BPA, which when exposed to heat (even sunlight) can release into our foods (the same goes for water bottles).

Look for food storage boxes which have the BPA free stamp on them, I prefer the Sistema food storage boxes which are available to purchase online and in most larger supermarkets.

Food Safety and Leftovers

It’s important to remember that pre-cooked foods should only be stored in the fridge for 3-4 days at a maximum. Tip: If you know you won’t eat the food within this time, once cooled you can store it in the freezer and safely defrost it when you’re ready to eat it.