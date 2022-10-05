McGrath Oil celebrates a remarkable 30 successful years in business in Tipperary

McGrath Oil is celebrating 30 years in business and on Saturday, October 1, family members along with many colleagues and friends gathered there in the centre of Emly to mark the occasion.

The place was appropriately decorated for the day and there was the customary cutting of the anniversary cake and a cup of tea and delicious homemade delicacies for all who attended.

When the opportunity arose I sat down with the boss of operations, John (McGrath), to chat to him about their 30 years in business. John told me that he started the business with the backing of his father.

"We were in the Hide and Skin business at the time, myself and my brother, and there wasn’t room for the two of us so we had to look for another business.

"My father saw three oil companies in the village one day and not one of them was local so he said that was the business to go into, and within two weeks we had bought a lorry and commenced operating. We have never looked back since and it has gone from strength to strength.

"Myself and my wife Mary are in the office and my son Patrick is on the road along with Seamus Naughton, Malachy McAuley and Shane Enright and another part-time driver.

"We have a history of business in the family. My father bought blackberries, hurts and turkeys and would ship them to England.

"He covered the entire Glen and was greatly welcomed as for many it was the only money that they had for themselves.

“He later went into the Hide and Skin business and that business is still being operated by my brother Michael.

“My grandfather started in the egg business in 1932 and the McGraths have been in business since, 90 years later,” said John.

McGrath Oil supplies home heating oil, tractor diesel, white diesel for cars, kerosene, and they are also stockists of tanks, water troughs and lube oils.

The business covers a 25km area which includes most of west Tipperary, east Limerick and a large part of north county Cork.

I asked John about the current cost of home heating oil and if it was competitive.

“It is one of the cheapest forms of heating today. We are mad busy at the moment and have been throughout August and September. Oil has come down a good bit and hopefully it might come more.

“Gas is going through the roof but oil is very competitive at the moment. I give value to people because we want them to come back. It has been difficult at times over the 30 years but I have enjoyed it so far and please God I will continue to enjoy the business into the future. I can’t see oil ever going out of production.

“It will be there for the next 100 years or more and it is the cheapest form of heating at the present moment. I give employment to six or seven people and the local people and those from the surrounding areas have been very good to me. My family and the employees are the backbone of the business and they are all great at looking after customers’ needs.

“If you give a good service at a keen price that is what business is all about and will ensure that customers will return,” added John.

The McGraths are very involved in their local community in Emly and they are also great supporters of many clubs and societies. I asked John about their involvement in supporting organisations.

“That’s what it is all about. We try to give as much support as possible. I and most of my family are involved in different organisations so we try and help where we can and also those clubs are all very good to me.

“Whatever I give comes back in double. There are always ups and downs in business but I can’t complain. You have to take things in your stride and I enjoy what I am doing. My family are very good to me, my children and my wife Mary.

“My wife is the main person behind me and a wonderful support. She looks after all the books and the office administration. My mother Peggy is 88 years of age and she is here today and always a great support. She was in the hairdressing business all her life and also looked after the books for my father and helps out here when required.

“The yard here is very busy and we have four trucks on the road all the time and two as back-up for the winter. We have a shed here for lube oil, we have pumps for white kerosine and green diesel, we have tractor diesel, home heating oil and we are also stockists of tanks and water troughs,” said John.

He hopes that the business will continue to expand and develop in the years to come and he looks forward to giving the best service that he can to his existing customers and to his expanding customer base.

You can contact McGrath Oil on 062-57379 or 062-57380 and by mobile on 087-9660344.

Congratulations to John, Mary and the entire McGrath family on their 30 years in business and wishing them many more successful years.