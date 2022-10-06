Shock and sadness over death of young woman with Tipperary connections

The late Aoife Maher
There has been shock and sadness in Mullinahone and Callan following the sudden death of Aoife Maher.
30-year-old Aoife, who had only recently returned from Melbourne, Australia, was taken ill in Dublin and died at the Mater Hospital last Saturday week, September 24.
She is survived by her mother Tanya, stepfather Brendan; sisters Ciara, Emer and Olivia, her father James and stepmother Sinead, the Webster and Douba families in Melbourne, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
She was pre-deceased by her sister Aisling.
Eibhlin Gleeson, CEO of Cork Opera House, where Aoife had previously worked, described her as “a star”.
“We at Cork Opera House were so sad to hear of Aoife’s passing,” Ms Gleeson stated.
“She worked in our box office for many years and was such a vibrant, bright and wonderful presence.
“She was adored by her colleagues and by our patrons.
“She was always so incredibly kind to anyone she dealt with and really looked after people. She was a star.
“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go to all of Aoife’s friends and family. May she rest in peace.”
Aoife’s body reposed at the home of her grandparents, Breda and Kevin Keating, at Clonagoose, Mullinahone last Sunday.
Requiem Mass was celebrated on Monday in St Michael’s Church, Mullinahone, followed by cremation in The Little Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.
