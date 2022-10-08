'I'm so glad I went to my GP', Tipperary breast cancer survivor tells her story

A 36-year-old county Tipperary breast cancer survivor has spoken of how reading about the death of a famous pop star, who delayed seeking medical attention for cancer symptoms, saved her life.

Mother-of-four Leona Doyle from Rosegreen said reading about Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, who died of breast cancer at the age of 39 in September 2021, prompted her to visit her GP to get the lump in her own breast checked out.

It is a decision she is very glad she made and now a year on from her cancer diagnosis and treatment, she has joined the Irish Cancer Society’s Care for Your Pair early detection campaign.

The campaign is being run this month as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The campaign is raising public awareness of the need to get any signs or symptoms of breast cancer checked out by medical professionals as early as possible.

Leona had just finished breast-feeding her youngest daughter when she discovered a lump on her breast in October last year.

Initially she thought it might by a swollen milk duct and wasn’t alarmed.

The English pop star and actress Sarah Harding had died from breast cancer the previous month and the heartbreaking fact that she delayed seeking medical attention when she first developed symptoms during the Covid-19 lockdown was widely reported on at the time.

“I remember reading how Sarah Harding had put off seeking medical attention when she found lumps, so I decided it would be best to get myself checked out by my GP,” said Leona, whose children are aged between three and 13.

“It was only after I had been referred on for a mammogram and a biopsy that I was diagnosed with stage three invasive ductal breast cancer.

“I am so glad that I went to my GP that day.”

Leona recalls she was very shocked when she received the diagnosis because of her young age.

Looking back now, she remembers she was feeling tired and had started to lose weight before going to her GP but had put it down to her busy life and perhaps being low in iron.

After receiving the diagnosis, the Special Needs Assistant endured months of treatment that included a mastectomy, radiation and chemotherapy.

She underwent her surgery at Waterford University Hospital and chemotherapy at Tipperary University Hospital.

Leona finished her active treatment in mid-August and is now recovering. She has to take medication for the next 10 years to help prevent a recurrence of the cancer.

“I am feeling good, I have to say, under the circumstances.

“I just keep on going and have got on with it really. I have four children at home. I have kept active walking and didn’t give into it,” she told The Nationalist.

She reports that her doctors are very positive about her prognosis

“They said I was young, fit and healthy and have given me every chance to beat it.”

She paid tribute to her family, friends and her colleagues at Scoil Chormaic in Cashel for the amazing support they have given her over the past year. She has also found great support at the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town.

Leona urged anyone who finds any lumps or changes in their breasts to get them checked out. “No change is too small or ridiculous. Don’t dismiss it. The best case scenario is that it’s nothing.”

“If my story can help even one woman, I would be delighted. Early intervention is the key.”

Leona points out that advances in treatments, knowledge and support for people with breast cancer means that there is now a lot of hope for those who receive that hard diagnosis.

The Irish Cancer Society’s Care For Your Pair Campaign is asking the public to check their breasts regularly and encourage others to do the same.

And it is urging anyone who notices anything unusual with their breasts to contact their GP.

It’s also encouraging people to host a Big Pink Breakfast for family, friends and colleagues this month to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society’s vital breast cancer research, free care, counselling and transport for breast cancer patients.

Visit: www.cancer.ie to find out more.