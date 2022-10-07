Boil Water Notice that affected 10,500 households in Clonmel lifted with immediate effect

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, wishes to notify customers on the Glenary Public Water Supply in Clonmel that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice issued on September 13 is now lifted with immediate effect.

This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The notice affected 10,550 customers in the Clonmel area.

The notice was originally issued as a precaution due to elevated turbidity in the water supply, which impacted the disinfection process. Irish Water operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Tipperary County Council to carry out the necessary remedial measures to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible

All consumers on the Glenary Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Colin Cunningham of Irish Water said: “Irish Water and Tipperary County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community. Some further works are planned at this plant over the coming weeks.

"Also, a significant capital project has been approved for the upgrade of Glenary Water Treatment Plant to improve resilience. A contractor is expected to be appointed in early 2023 for this project.”