LATEST: Full road closure on the M8 between Thurles and Cashel following a collision

Full road closure on the M8 between Thurles and Cashel following collision
Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is advising motorists of a collision on the M8 between Thurles and Cashel.
The road is closed between J06 Thurles and J07 Cashel (North) (South).
The collision happened at approximately 7:23am this morning, October 8, 2022.
Tipperary Fire and Rescue have also attended the scene.
Incident update: Collision on M8 between J06 - THURLES and J07 - CASHEL(NORTH) (South) Lanes affected: Full Road Closure https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) October 8, 2022
Controversial water plan: One stakeholder noted the leaking pipes in the Greater Dublin Area could be fixed
Leona Doyle from Rosegreen is urging people to check their breasts regularly and seek medical help if they notice any changes
A selection of Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students at Scoil Ruain, Killenaule, who achieved outstanding results in their Leaving Certificate exams. L to R: Ms Siobhan Landers,
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.