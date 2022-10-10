Tipperary's Michael and Claire have gotten married with reception at Kilshane House

Clogheen Notes:
The wedding of Michael, son of Mary and Michael Kenneally Graigue, Clogheen and Claire O'Dwyer, daughter of Catherine and John O'Dwyer Cahir took place on September 24 in St John The Baptist Church, Duhill followed by reception in Kilshane House Hotel.
We wish the happy many years of health and happiness together.
Kelly Marchisio and Katie Gleeson-Doten with Ronan Loughnane at the Old Church in Templemore Town Park
