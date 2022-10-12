Editorial: Fianna Fáil striving for more female representation in the Dáil

Fianna Fáil has launched a women’s recruitment drive across all social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, - to help increase female representation in the Party.



The party claims that it has a long history of supporting equality policies and in supporting the active participation of women in decision making and they want to continue to drive that forward.



The recruitment drive was launched amid much fanfare by a number of female representatives, activists and party members from across the country, highlighting the need for more participation in Irish politics and the rewards that come with being involved.



The move comes only a few weeks after Independent TD Violet-Anne Wynne made history by becoming the first TD to bring her baby into the Dáil for a vote.



The Clare TD, formerly of Sinn Féin, arrived into the chamber with her baby daughter, Collins, and stood at the back before taking her place for a series of votes.



Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl interrupted proceedings to say Ms Wynne had made history by bringing the baby in for a vote.



There was sustained applause and cheers from an almost full chamber for Ms Wynne. Deputy Ó Fearghaíl said to laughter and further applause that “Baby Collins is the first actual baby to join us here.”



It was all very hospitable and warm, but there is a deeper problem here and it relates not just to Dáil Éireann, but to all places of work, which the parliament is supposed to be. Supposing all TD’s, or indeed workers, decided to bring their children to work - it would lead to absolute carnage and a serious reduction in productivity.



So, while the challenge may be to have more female TD’s in all parties and none, there is also a challenge to provide suitable childcare in the workplace, for the children of all employees -men and women.

Female representatives have made an invaluable contribution to Irish politics in the past - let’s hope that continues to be the case.