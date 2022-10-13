'Roving gangs intimidating farmers and their families in Tipperary'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been requested by Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath to increase the number of gardaí in Clonmel, which he described as “appalling”.

“The gardaí who are there do their best but gardaí are in danger as they go around in the squad car on their own in the middle of the night,” Deputy McGrath stated in the Dáil.

He said there was an incident the previous Friday night when a young farmer who was going to his homeplace was confronted by a gang, beaten to the ground, kicked underneath his van and left.

“It could have been a fatality,” said Deputy McGrath.

“There are roving gangs intimidating farmers and all families under the auspices of lamping (hunting at night with lamps), which is illegal anyway, and the hunting of rabbits and hares, which is illegal as well.

“They are intimidating farmers and their wives and families. It is almost out of control and the gardaí are going to lose control of it unless the (Justice) Minister sends in resources immediately,” stated Deputy McGrath, as he called on Minister Helen McEntee to set up a task force to deal with the problem.

He said he had raised the issue of drug dealing and intimidation in Clonmel town centre the previous week.

“Clonmel is a fine town with fine people,” he said.

The series of assaults, intimidation and crime in outlying areas of Clonmel was highlighted at a meeting in Monroe, near Clonmel, last Thursday night, when hundreds of people from the Powerstown/Lisronagh parish and surrounding area expressed their anger with the situation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Martin Browne said it was quite clear from the large attendance at Thursday’s meeting, and from the accounts given throughout, that there was deep worry within the local community that instances of crime and intimidation were being witnessed at a frequency that is intolerable.

“No locality should have to go through experiences like those that were relayed at the meeting​,” he stated​. ​​

“Furthermore, no community should have to live in fear from anyone who believes they are above the law.

“Nobody is above the law, and that is a message that needs to be sent to those who think they are accountable to no​ ​one.

“I have spoken to our local ​gardaí about the concerns of the community and have been given assurances that all is being done to tackle the crime that has affected the feeling of security in the area.

“Our ​garda​í​ are trained and are ready to respond to any concerns that the public may have.

“They are just a phone call away and will guarantee confidentiality to anyone who has concerns to report.

“They will also be increasing their presence in the area, and I appeal to anyone who has concerns or worries to contact them, and not to put themselves at any risk.

“It is through open channels of communication that they can most effectively address people’s concerns.​”

Responding in the Dáil to Deputy McGrath’s comments, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that regarding the resourcing of the gardaí, it was a matter for the Garda Commissioner as to where they went.

“My role is to make sure the Commissioner has as many gardaí as possible to be able to allocate into the different regions. We have about 460 (gardaí) that will either come into or leave Templemore this year.

“With the new recruitment campaign, the intention and the funding that was allocated in this year’s Budget is for 1,000 additional gardaí next year and we hope to continue that number.

“That would see 200 gardaí every three months being sent out to the various towns, villages and rural and urban communities.

“That will help to bolster gardaí on the ground, as well as those working in specialised teams.

“On rural crime, Operation Thor and a number of other specific, targeted operations look at these rural gangs and that type of activity in rural areas. They are being rolled out and will be rolled out right across the winter months,” the Minister added.