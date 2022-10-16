Search

16 Oct 2022

Gates sought to curtail drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Clonmel

Landowner and Irish Water will have to be consulted

Drug dealing

District Administrator Carol Creighton said the anti-social behaviour and drug dealing was a matter for the gardaí

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Locked gates have been requested at the rear lane of houses in Brook Crescent, Old Bridge, Clonmel to curtail the large amount of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the area.
The installation of the gates was requested by District Mayor Pat English at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
In her report to the meeting, District Administrator Carol Creighton said that before any works could be carried out the council would have to meet with Irish Water and the adjoining landowner to reach an agreement.
She added that either Irish Water or the landowner may not agree to having any works carried out.
She said that the existing locked and chained gates were accessed by the council to maintain the lane and the deep open drain to the north by Irish Water, who had a wayleave (or right of way) over the entire length and width of the lane in order to maintain the foul sewer, and the adjoining landowner to the north, who had access across the lane to his lands.
Ms Creighton said that the District Engineer had inspected the site and had noticed that, with the exception of one house, there was already a concrete panel fence to the rear of these houses that varied in height from 1.85 metres to 2.2 metres, which in his opinion was of adequate height.
The double gates that were already in place at the end of the cul-de-sac were only 800 millimetres high, and it might be possible to replace them with higher gates.
However, this would also involve replacing the existing metal fencing on the east side of the access road into the estate with two metres-high palisade fencing all the way back as far as the Dungarvan Road.
Ms Creighton said that the issue was essentially a matter for the gardaí, as there was anti-social behaviour and drug dealing occurring along the laneway.

