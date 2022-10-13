Shocking lack of support for Tipperary families seeking special needs education resources

Deputy Mattie McGrath has highlighted the issue of south Tipperary currently having no special needs education organiser (SENO) to support the area.

Deputy McGrath stressed that the rising number of families seeking education and support are without access to the essential advice of a SENO.

The area covered by the current SENO located in north Tipperary is operating within too large of a region to adequately support families seeking advice, with the south of the county neglected as a result,he claimed.

Speaking during Questions on Policy or Legislation, Deputy McGrath said:

“There is currently no special needs education officer assigned to south Tipperary. The special educational needs organiser, SENO, in north Tipperary has been covering the area to the best of her ability.

“Given the rising number seeking special needs education and support and the importance of access to SENOs for parents, will the Minister have this situation rectified? It is shocking that we do not have a SENO in south Tipperary. The last SENO did a great job.

“Given that Tipperary is 115 miles long, it is just not possible for the SENO in north Tipperary to provide that service. Parents are frustrated and children with such needs are not being looked after in a timely manner.”