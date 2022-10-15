Temporary traffic lights planned for this road in Clonmel's rural hinterland

Temporary traffic management measures will be in place on the L-2508 at Mylerstown near Clonmel on Monday and Tuesday to facilitate the installation of new safety signage.
The traffic management measures will be traffic lights that will operate on this section of the road on October 17 and 18 from 8am to 6pm,
The Upperchuch Drombane hurling panel - most of the players will be involved again in the county football final on Sunday
Dinny Quirke, Bill Smyth and Anthony Bourke will kick off the Black Mills Sessions on Friday, Oct 28
Eoin Powell, who is retiring as District Engineer in Clonmel, pictured at his final council meeting at the Town Hall near a picture (top left) of his late father and former Mayor of Clonmel PJ Powell
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.