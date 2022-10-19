Search

19 Oct 2022

Editorial: ‘Con-feisins’ leaving dancers reeling

This scandal has damaged Irish dancing; damaged Ireland’s image globally; and damaged thousands of participants who love to dance.

Massive success for Kildare Irish dancers at World Championships

How must all those Irish dancers feel right now?

There is probably nothing more disconcerting in life than to discover that something you have worked so hard for and aspired to, has been a big fix, or a con, all along.


Whether it is a job interview for a position which has already been decided; an exam where the answers don't really matter anyway; or a competition or championship where the outcome has already been determined; it is a gut wrenching feeling to find out that your effort counts for nothing.


So, how must all those Irish dancers - champions all as far as participation goes - feel, with the startling and disturbing revelations of fixing at feiseanna in return for favours of all sorts.


An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), the organisation at the centre of the scandal, has described the cheating controversy and accompanying media scrutiny as “embarrassing”, “disturbing” and “traumatic”. That’s putting it mildly, and the really disturbing thing is that these allegations have been doing the rounds for many many years, with little being done to stamp it out. It is particularly rife in the US, if suggestions are to be believed.


Mr Justice Michael Peart, a former Court of Appeal judge, has handed his report into alleged cheating to CLRG. It will now hold “disciplinary hearings” for those accused of ‘feis fixing’. All of the people named in the report have been informed and it is understood that Irish dancing teachers and judges accused of cheating will not be allowed to judge or officiate any upcoming dance competitions ahead of a disciplinary hearing. Anyone accused of cheating who currently holds an elected role with the CLRG has stepped down.


The completion of the investigation has opened up the possibility of the CLRG being asked before an Oireachtas committee to answer questions about the global scandal.


And rightly so - this scandal has damaged Irish dancing; damaged Ireland’s image globally; and damaged thousands of participants who love to dance.

