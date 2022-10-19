Search

19 Oct 2022

Great news in south Tipperary as newly extended Community Hall to officially open

Great news in south Tipperary as newly extended Community Hall to officially open

The newly extended and renovated Community Hall Newcastle which will be held on Friday, November 4 at 7.30 pm.

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Newcastle Community Council


Newcastle Muintir na Tire Community Council are having the official opening of the newly extended and renovated Community Hall Newcastle which will be held on Friday, November 4 at 7.30 pm.

This is a opportunity for all local people to see the great work that has been done.


All are welcome.

Positive steps Together group


Newcastle positive steps together are holding a fundraising Monster Auction in Ballymacrabry community Hall on Sunday, November 4 starting at 2pm.


Lots of amazing items for the auction including Home wares, Home heat Vouchers plus many more.


If any businesss or individuals would like to donate to this worthy cause please contact.

Positivesteps together@gmail.com


Your support would be greatly appreciated.

