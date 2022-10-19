Search

19 Oct 2022

Ten new Tipperary job opportunities you can apply for today

19 Oct 2022 5:45 PM

Looking for work or a new challenge? Here are ten new job postings you can apply for today. 

1. Draughtsperson/Steel Detailer-Thurles

Cross Fabrications LTD are looking for a Draughtsperson/Steel Detailer. The salary is €35,000 - €52,000 per year, and a minimum of two years of experience is essential. 

The closing date for applications is October 28. 

The full job description is available here.

2. Music Generation Tipperary Administrator-Thurles

Music Generation is recruiting an Administrator in Thurles. The salary is €25,353 - €41,501 per year.

The full job description is available here.

3. General Manager

Energy Communities Tipperary Cooperative are hiring a General Manager. The salary is €45,000 - €55,000 per year.

Candidates must have a qualification/degree in business, energy, or a related field and/or equivalent prior learning. 


The closing date for applications is November 4. 

The full job description is available here.

4. Hairstylist- Horse and Jockey

The Horse and Jockey Hotel are looking for a hairstylist for between three and five days a week. A minimum of three years of experience is required. 

Benefits include in-house meals and the use of leisure & pool facilities.

The full job description is available here.

5. Food and Beverage Assistant- Ballina

The Lakeside Hotel are hiring a part-time Food and Beverage Assistant. The salary is between €8.50 and €11.50 per hour.

The full job description is available here.

6. Food & Beverage Service Staff- Horse and Jockey

The Horse and Jockey Hotel are hiring Food & Beverage Service Staff. A minimum of two years of experience is required. 

The full job description is available here.

7. School Meal Worker- Cahir

The Lunch Bag in Cahir is looking for a School Meal Worker. The salary is €11 an hour. Working hours are between 10am and 1pm and only during the school term.

The full job description is available here.

8. Sales Assistant- Photobar

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy in Poppyfields is hiring a Sales Assistant for the photobar.

Hours are between eight and 32 a week.

The full job description is available here.

9. Pharmacy Sales Assistant-Tipperary

LloydsPharmacy is hiring a Pharmacy Sales Assistant in Tipperary for 40 hours a week. 

The full job description is available here.

10. Bar Staff-Bansha

Kilshane House in Bansha is looking for Bar Staff. 

The full job description is available here.

