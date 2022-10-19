Templemore campaign starts a petition while TD seeks further clarification on garda pool guidelines

The We Just Want to Swim-Templemore campaign has set up a petition to reverse the closure of swimming lessons at the Garda College pool.

The petition reads:

"For 60 years, the Children of the Community of Templemore learned how to swim in the Garda College Swimming Pool.

"This saved countless lives. The Garda College and the OPW have decided that this is no longer going to happen.

"We need to reverse this decision so our children can learn the essential skill of swimming and life-saving. Please sign this petition, so our children are not put at risk!"

Parliamentary Question

Separately, TD Michael Lowry has written a parliamentary question to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, asking why a licence has not been provided.

He also asked if the policy and guidelines for reviewing and granting licences had changed, how one might obtain a copy of the procedures and if the Minister would make a statement.

In their reply, the department said the OPW does not comment on individual applications, but they are aware of the tradition at the College.

The Minister said that if a group is interested in using the facilities, they should apply to the Garda College.

If appropriate, the Garda College will make a recommendation to the OPW to grant a licence.

They said the assessment and review are the responsibility of the College, and if a licence is granted, it is up to the group to provide instructors and lifeguards.

They said:

"The OPW continues to support the Garda authorities in making the facilities available, where possible, to schools and community groups, on a not-for-profit basis, in line with their decisions on the running of the College.

"If a decision is made by the Garda authorities to permit private operators to use the facilities to provide services on a commercial charging basis, this would require a procurement process to be undertaken in line with procurement guidelines."

They said the guidelines are available from the Garda College.