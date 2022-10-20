Concerns raised at Tipperary JPC about the intimidation of victims and witnesses

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath said he has no faith in the statistics presented by the Chief Superintendent at this week’s sitting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee.

He said the CSO had raised concerns about the accuracy of the statistics provided to local committees.

"Figures don’t match what I’ve seen on the ground. We have a problem, and we are not being honest with ourselves," said Mr McGrath.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart answered the TD saying statistics could only reflect those crimes the gardaí receive information about.

He said it is often the case that a victim will make a complaint but decline to follow up with a statement.

He said he could not report what wasn’t reported to him.

"I am not foolish enough to think my figures are accurate, but they do reflect those who come forward," said Chief Supt Smart.

Mr McGrath and several other members raised the issue of victims and witnesses being intimidated.

Mr McGrath said he himself was threatened but made the report anyway.

He said people tell him that the station phones are not always answered, and when they are, the gardai don’t always investigate the reports.

Chief Supt Smart said the public could call the confidential number on the back of all garda cars. He said they would work with any victim who needs to talk to them but doesn’t feel confident doing so, and one’s name does not have to be given.

"We are nothing without information from the public," said the Chief Superintendent.

He said he could not answer complaints not followed up on as calls to garda stations are no longer recorded by order of the government in 2014.

The discussion was sparked by figures presented to the committee by the Chief Supt. The figures showed a 14% increase in crimes against the person in Tipperary from the year to date.

Statistics

There was a 34% increase in Nenagh of 79 incidents to 106 and an 11% increase in Thurles (95-105).

Assault causing harm is up 12% in the county, with Nenagh experiencing a 37% increase and Thurles 14%.

Detections are down 14% Domestic violence is up 11%, with the Chief Supt. saying numbers may rise as more people come forward.

He said most victims of domestic violence and sexual assault nationwide are female, while most victims of homicide are male.

Cllr Ger Darcy called the increases in Nenagh and Thurles ‘discouraging.’

Cllr Siobhan Ambrose asked what could be done to support male victims of domestic violence to come forward. She called for more training for the gardaí.

Chief Superintendent Smart said there is a new domestic violence unit which has received significant resources. People need to be supported to come forward, he said, and reiterated his advice for the public to use the confidential number on the back of all garda cars.