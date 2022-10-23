Design to be drawn up for extension to library in Clonmel

The library in Clonmel is the busiest in the county
The news that ABK Architects in Dublin have been appointed to complete a full design for a 2,000 square metres, 2/3 storeys-high new library on the current site of the existing library in Clonmel has been welcomed.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose says: “Clonmel Library is the busiest library in the county and its manager Annmarie Mullins and six staff do a wonderful job.
“But the building itself, which was built 35 years ago, has now outgrown the demand and as a result we badly need a new library.”
The new library in Mick Delahunty Square will have a larger exhibition/performance area and also larger digital and study areas.
“It is anticipated that given both the scale and the part 8 aspect of this project that the full design for the library should hopefully be finished by the end of 2023,” says Cllr Ambrose.
She said that ABK would also bring their design through to a part 8 planning process, where members of the public would have an opportunity to have their say on the design before it is finally approved.
“The Clonmel Library is a wonderful amenity on our doorstep and I’m delighted that the design tender has finally been awarded.
“Many thanks to the head of the libraries service, Damien Dullaghan and his team, who have worked very hard to progress this project to design stage.”
It was also a popular location for exhibitions, she stated.
Children used it to study and older people read books and newspapers there.
It was also a great support to people during the pandemic, Cllr Ambrose added.
Aileen Cashman, left, and Alice Cooney, right, making a presentation to Anne Kiely to mark her retirement from Our Lady’s Secondary School Picture: Seamus Bourke
Darragh Lambe ,Grangemockler and Conor Fahey, Upperchurch battle it out for possession in Golden on Saturday afternoon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.