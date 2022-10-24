Wedding Bliss as Tipperary couple celebrate their 'Elopement Wedding' in New York

Big Apple Wedding - Congratulations to Tipperary couple Wedding congratulations to Owen Casey and Caroline Holleran
Wedding congratulations to Owen Casey and Caroline Holleran who had their “Elopement Wedding” in New York city recently.
Owen is a son of Timmy and Carmel Casey, Mountain Road, Cahir and Caroline is a daughter of Paddy and Mary Holleran, Knockgraffon.
We wish the bride and groom every health and happiness for the future!
