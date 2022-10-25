Next Sunday Burncourt is the place to be in Tipperary - Scarecrows, Pumpkins and Kiwi Paddy

Evelyn and Conor the Entertainer at last year’s Halloween Festival in Burncourt. They will be back on Sunday next
Sunday afternoon - On the Street
Burncourt Village is once again bedecked with lights, scarecrows and pumpkins. A great effort and family participation.
Next Sunday, Burncourt is the place to be.
With Kiwi Paddy, Konor the Entertainer, Burgers frying, Coffee, Hot Chocolate and Cakes, and hopefully the Weather, the scene is set for an incredible family afternoon. It will be so heartening to see young and old enjoying the outdoors, chatting with friends, old and new.
There is a new venue this year in the open space at the rear of Hillview. Also of course the winners of the Scarecrow and Pumpkin Competitions will be announced.
