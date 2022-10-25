Tipperary University Hospital experiencing overcrowding at present

The Emergency Department (ED) at Tipperary University Hospital is currently experiencing overcrowding.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

In a statement issued to tipperarylive.ie hospital management said: "We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.

"The Emergency Department has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs. However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

"Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

The management at TippUH apologies for any inconvenience caused.