Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's Halloween panto begins its five-day run at the Strand Theatre

Bobby Landers who plays the lead role of Peter Panz

Hundreds will flock to Carrick-on-Suir’s Strand Theatre over the next few days to enjoy Peter Panz & The Never Ever Land Pirates – Carrick Musical Society’s first pantomime since 2019.

The show opens on tonight (Wednesday, October 26) at 7.30pm and runs until Sunday with performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm.

It stars Bobby Landers as Peter Panz and a strong supporting cast including performances from 67 children from the Musical Society’s Academy of Performing Arts.

Carrick Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power said there is a great demand for tickets and the Society’s members are delighted to be staging their first Halloween pantomime in three years.

The panto is one of the Society’s main annual fundraisers and it will be the first time many of the younger members of the Academy of Performing Arts will be taking part in a big show at the Strand.

Tickets cost €15 and can be purchased at the Strand Theatre Box Office at (051) 645050.

The Box Office is open on Thursday and Friday from 2-5pm. Tickets can also be purchased online at: www.ticketsource.eu/strandtheatre