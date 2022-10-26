Search

26 Oct 2022

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's Halloween panto begins its five-day run at the Strand Theatre

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's Halloween panto begins its five-day run at the Strand Theatre

Some of the young members of Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's Academy of Performing Arts who will be taking part in the panto as The Punks

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

26 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

Bobby Landers who plays the lead role of Peter Panz

Hundreds will flock to Carrick-on-Suir’s Strand Theatre over the next few days to enjoy Peter Panz & The Never Ever Land Pirates – Carrick Musical Society’s first pantomime since 2019.

The show opens on tonight (Wednesday, October 26) at 7.30pm and runs until Sunday with performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm.

It stars Bobby Landers as Peter Panz and a strong supporting cast including performances from 67 children from the Musical Society’s Academy of Performing Arts. 

Carrick Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power said there is a great demand for tickets and the Society’s members are delighted to be staging their first Halloween pantomime in three years.

The panto is one of the Society’s main annual fundraisers and it will be the first time many of the younger members of the Academy of Performing Arts will be taking part in a big show at the Strand.

Tickets cost €15 and can be purchased at the Strand Theatre Box Office at (051) 645050.

The Box Office is open on Thursday and Friday from 2-5pm. Tickets can also be purchased online at: www.ticketsource.eu/strandtheatre

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media