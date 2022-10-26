Red letter day for Moycarkey NS as new astro turf facility is opened

Friday last was a red letter day for Moycarkey National School in Pouldine with the opening of a state of the art astro turf and hurlball facility - a project which only began last July when the bulldozers moved in.

Planning for the facility had been ongoing for a while though and thanks to the input of past pupil and business man PJ Flanagan of H&MV Engineering, the wheels were put in motion to bring the astro turf facility to fruition.



What a transformation this has been for the school. The pupils and staff are absolutely thrilled to be able to use the facilities now and there are plans to add floodlights in the coming weeks, to allow for use of the facilities by the community at night time - a great addition to the community as well.



There was a great attendance in Pouldine for the official opening with Fr George Bourke, AP, Moycarkey on hand to bless the facilities. Principal Anne Marie Carroll and her committee had a great day planned with Tipperary hurling captain Ronan Maher, and Moycarkey Borris stars Reece Shelly and Bill Flanagan also in attendance - all three lauded the facilities and encouraged the pupils to use them extensively.

Students of Moycarkey National School make a presentation to PJ Flanagan of H&MV Engineering in recognition of his magnificent generosity and patronage to their school.

Deputy Michael Lowry, who had been involved in the planning stage from the outset was there too and he paid tribute to the principal and staff for their determination to see the project through once it had gotten underway. The contribution of PJ Flanagan was huge, he said, and he looked forward to the addition of five classrooms to the school which have been sanctioned and are at design stage currently.



PJ Flanagan outlined the importance of getting kids out playing. It is great, he said, to be able to ensure that something can be given back to the community and the school which he attended, and he too paid tribute to the committee and to Premier Pitches and engineer Eoin Franks who did such a wonderful job on the facility



“I have never forgotten the fond memories of my time in Moycarkey National School and I was delighted to be in a position to give back to the school. It’s important that we remember what formed us and made us the people we are today. Our time in national school is crucial and the astroturf will help the children from a mental health and fitness perspective,” he said.

Moycarkey Borris GAA club was well represented at the event with both Tom Flanagan Laurenz Egan speaking and looking forward to seeing the boys and girls of the school out using the facilities to play gaelic games - a new hurley was given by the club to each pupil in the school to mark the occasion.



Board of Management Chairman Liam Hayes said that he has always been so impressed with the list of activities undertaken in the school each day - one of the busiest schools in the county and second to none, he said. The focus of the school is on the happiness and potential of each child, and with the addition of the new facilities, this potential can be further realised, he said.

The new facility is now in use at Moycarkey National School, Pouldine.

It was a huge day for the Principal Anne Marie Carroll - her team had prepared the pupils for entertainment pieces throughout the day and they received a rousing reception for their efforts. And, she described it as being “ an incredible day” for the school which has a great history in a great community.



PJ Flanagan’s approach to them and his offer to do something for the school was very welcome, but the school thought it might include the provision of a few new laptops. However, they were blown away when he mooted the idea of an astro turf pitch and very soon the dream of having such a facility became a reality.

The Board of Management was delighted to back the project, she said, and all the hard work was worth it, when the squeals of delight from the pupils could be heard on the first day they entered the astro turf pitch to play for the first time.



Moycarkey National School in Pouldine has a facility to be proud of - it is the envy of the surrounding parishes. The facilities will be used to the maximum and there is enormous credit due to all who helped in their provision.