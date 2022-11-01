Deep shock and sadness in Tipperary community after sad passing of man 'known nationwide'

Rest in Peace
There was deep shock and sadness in the community and surrounding areas of Clogheen with the shocking news that Danny O'Sullivan had passed away suddenly at his home.
Danny was known nationwide through his involvement with sheepdog trials which he excelled to the highest level of the sport. Danny was a great community man and the card game was his highlight of the week.
He could attend a number of games during the week. Danny was a keen sheep farmer.
He is survived by his heartbroken wife Teresa, daughter Josephine Teresa and son Donal, grandchildren Liam, Kate, Ronan and Aidan, brother Pat and all his extended family and his many friends. Following requiem mass in Burncourt church on Wednesday he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.
May he rest in peace.
The Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s team with the cup following their victory over Fethard in the FBD Insurance County U19B Championship final played at a wet Cahir on Bank Holiday Monday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.