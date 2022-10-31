An extra 52 CCTV cameras are proposed for Clonmel

Clonmel’s proposed new CCTV scheme - that will provide an extra 52 cameras for the town - has received the green light from Tipperary’s Joint Policing Committee to be presented to the Garda National CCTV Advisory Committee in Dublin for approval.

Clonmel Borough District Administrator Carol Creighton told the JPC meeting in Thurles that the new scheme will include the provision of 52 new CCTV cameras in a number of new locations in the town.

These will be in addition to the town’s 34 existing cameras, which will bring the number of CCTV cameras in the town to 86.

It’s proposed that some of the existing cameras will be upgraded as part of the new CCTV scheme.

Ms Creighton estimated the CCTV scheme will involve an investment of €250,000.

It will be funded through the council’s own resources, funding from the Department of Justice and the Kickham Barracks Regeneration Scheme.

She outlined that the council engaged consultants to survey the existing CCTV cameras and locations in the town.

The gardaí have approved the different types of cameras proposed for each location.

The main cluster of cameras will be in the town centre and the new locations where they will be installed are at Suir Island, the new Davis Road Car Park, Heywood Road, Kickham Barracks and Abbey Street Car Park.

Ms Creighton said due to funding constraints, the council may have to install the cameras in phases.

The priority areas to get new cameras will be the town centre, Heywood Road and Suir Island.

Legislation requires that the local authority will be the data controller of the CCTV scheme. The CCTV communications room in County Hall will be linked into Clonmel Garda Station.

Ms Creighton told the councillors, TDs, gardaí and other JPC members present at the meeting that she was seeking their approval to progress the CCTV scheme on to get it through the National Advisory Committee in Dublin.

It was unanimously agreed to send forward the proposed CCTV scheme to the committee in Dublin after Ms Creighton’s request was proposed by Clonmel’s Cllr Pat English of the Workers & Unemployment Action Group and seconded by Cloneen’s Cllr Mark Fitzgerald of Fine Gael.

Cllr English said he welcomed the plan to erect CCTV on the Heywood Road because an awful lot of anti-social behaviour occurred in that area.

“CCTV is a major asset to policing in Clonmel.

“It’s a very big town and we need those cameras as soon as we can,” he said before asking what the time frame for rolling out the scheme will be.

It was a question also asked by fellow Clonmel councillors Siobhán Ambrose and Richie Molloy.

Cllr Ambrose said they have been looking for this CCTV scheme for Clonmel for a very long time and it was going to be a massive help both to the local authority and Garda Síochána.

She thanked the council staff, Chief Supt Derek Smart and Supt William Leahy for their work on the project.

Cllr Molloy also welcomed the progress in the project but pointed out that the public were tired of announcements and want a more definite date as to when the CCTV scheme will happen.

Ms Creighton responded that the council will be “pushing” to roll out the scheme once it’s approved by the National Advisory Committee.

“We are a long time waiting for it and a lot of people are looking for it.”

She said the council has to put the proposed CCTV scheme out to public consultation before they present it to the Garda National CCTV Advisory Committee in Dublin.

The council hopes to present the scheme to the committee in early December.

Once the scheme is approved, planning permission will have to be applied for in relation to certain parts of the scheme.

Funding will then be sought.

Ms Creighton said Clonmel Borough District will probably fund part of the scheme and there is a grant available from the Department of Justice.

Once planning and funding were approved, the council would put the scheme out to tender.