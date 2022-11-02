WARNING: Flooding in Clonmel - river levels up considerably - two bridges now impassable

A view of the River Suir from the Gashouse Bridge in Clonmel - Water levels on the River Suir rose considerably last night (Tuesday).
Water levels on the River Suir rose considerably last night (Tuesday).
The situation is being monitored by the Flood Response Team and we want to warn the public that currently the Convent Road Bridge remains impassable for the remainder of today.
Access to Dungarvan Road is via Old Bridge /Gas House Bridge.
Please also note that Knocklofty Bridge is also impassable so traffic coming in from Ardfinnan is via Marlfield.
Please drive carefully and heed all warnings.
The young boys and girls of Sologhead National School are delighted to get behind the local GAA Club as they prepare for Sunday's County Junior B Hurling Championship Final against Sarsfields.
Cahir Social & Historical Society Members Eamon Clohessy, Breeda Ryan, Liam Roche, Seanchaí Eddie Lenihan, Eleanor Morrissey, Kathleen Darcy and author Sandra Cunningham
