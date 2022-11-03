Great news! Excitement as famous Tipperary bistro reopens after renovations

There was a huge air of excitement around the community in Thomastown last week as the renowned O’Neill’s Bistro reopened after a period of renovations on Thursday last.

The famous Bistro, located on the Tipperary Town to Cashel Road in Thomastown, which is run by Kenny and Trisha O’Neill, undertook a major facelift over the past few weeks.

You will now find new lighting, new paintings, new seats and the walls of the famous Bistro are now adorned with an array of beautiful new photographs.

New flooring has also been installed, making for a great dining experience in a beautiful new setting.

Kenny has spent the majority of his life working in the hospitality trade. He started out working in Aherlow House Hotel when he was 13 years of age, where his father Michael was the head chef in the hotel for many years.

Trisha has held various different management roles with Lidl and Tesco over the years and both bring a wealth of experience to their roles in O’Neills Bistro.

Kenny went on the train as a chef himself and the couple established their famous Bistro in 2013, where they are almost ten years in business, which is a testament to the wonderful service they have available to those who visit.

The opening hours of the business are Thursday to Saturday, from 5 pm to the last sitting at 9.30pm and on Sunday from 12 noon to 4pm.

The Bistro is set to launch a new Early Bird menu from 5 to 6pm, which will be a welcome addition to many.

There is also going to be an exclusive new menu on offer, with a wide variety of new dishes to choose from, including, for the for time venison, and not forgetting all of your old favourites.

As much produce as possible is sourced locally with local Butcher Eamon Ryan supplying fabulous beef and lamb to the Bistro, while Dennis Ryan supplies potatoes.

Kenny is especially delighted to have an array of sustainable seafood on offer including salmon, hake and cod.

All the desserts are made in-house by Aistis (Iceman) and these are known far and wide.

The Bistro also offers a vegetarian and vegan menu and they support all dietary requirements for all customers. They are a very welcoming and inclusive restaurant. The building is wheelchair accessible and also has access to a disabled toilet, making the dining experience comfortable and practical for all who visit.

The Bistro is a fantastic employer in the area of Thomastown with six staff currently part of the business.

The couple would like to sincerely thank the community of Thomastown and indeed the wider parish of Golden-Kilfeacle who are always very supportive to them and to thank all their customers from far and wide who have been very loyal to them over the last ten years.

Bookings are now been taken for the Christmas period and these bookings are filling up very fast.

If you wish to contact O’Neill's Bistro you can do so on their phone number during service hours: 062-72847.

Alternatively, you can email info@oneillsbistro.com or you can visit their website to make a booking www.oneillsbistro.com.

The couple are great supporters of all the local clubs in the area especially Golden Kilfeacle GAA Club, Kilfeacle Tennis Club and also Kilfeacle Rugby Club.

The Bistro is certainly a 'hidden gem' and we are blessed to have such a quality dining experience on our doorstep in County Tipperary.

The very best wishes to Kenny and Trisha for the future and may they have many more successful years in business together ahead.