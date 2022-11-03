BREAKING: Tipperary gardaí arrest driver who was lucky to be able to go home to his loved ones
Gardaí in Thurles arrested a man last night following an accident.
In their post on social media, the gardaí said the man was charged with suspected drunk driving after he lost control of his car and hit an ESB pole and fibre broadband box.
He will now appear before Thurles District Court.
They also said thankfully, he gets to go home to his loved ones.
