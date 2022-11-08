JOBS BOARD: Ten companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week

JOBS BOARD: Seven companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week
1. Lidl
Deputy Store Manager- Clonmel
Salary: €42,000
A minimum of two-years experience in management and a full driver's licence are requirements.
Full job description available here.
2. Crossell Contract Personnel
Part-time Merchandiser Thurles and Roscrea
A full clean driver’s licence and own transport are required.
Full job description available here.
3. Applegreen
Sales Assistant - Clonmel
Full job description available here.
4. Orion Group
Lab Analyst - Pharmaceuticals-Clonmel
Six and 11-month contacts available with the potential to extend.
Full job description available here.
5. TTM Healthcare Solutions
Social Worker- Tipperary
TUSLA West, Children in Care Team, Tipperary
Twelve month contract at 35 hours per week
Salary: €42,657 - €55,454 per year
Full job description available here.
6. Dunnes Stores
Sales Assistant Online Grocery - Thurles
Shift: Early start- 5am
Full job description available here.
7. Bluebird Care
Healthcare Assistants (Community) - Cahir
Salary: €12 an hour
Full and part-time positions available.
More information is available here.
8. Munster Bovine
Farm Relationship Manager
The full job description is available here.
9. Camphill Community
Social Care Assistant - Carrick on Suir
Salary: €33,306 a year
The full job description is available here.
10. Rehab Group
Care worker- Clonmel
The closing date for applications is November 18, 2022.
The full job description is available here.
Clonmel AC Junior women who won the Silver medals at the Munster Junior Cross Country Championship in Limerick Racecourse on Sunday last. L-R: Emma Murray, Ruby Carroll, Laura Cooney, Muireann Duffy
An information meeting on social prescribing in Clonmel will take place at the Talbot Hotel on Thursday November 10
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.