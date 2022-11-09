Former Tipperary hurler Paddy Stapleton launches two new books

‘The Saint’ as he is affectionately known already has a number of very successful titles to his name

Former Tipperary senior hurling defender Paddy Stapletonhas just launched two new children’s books which will make perfect stocking fillers for the Christmas season.



My First Hurley - a picture based book for younger kids starting to read - and Muckfest are available to purchase now locally and in good bookshops - they will certainly keep the kids enthralled for a few hours as they venture their way through the pages.



Paddy, a teacher in Coláiste Mhuire Co Ed in Thurles, is still hurling with his club Borris-Ileigh having been a central part of the county final and Munster club championship winning exploits of just a few years ago.

‘The Saint’ as he is affectionately known already has a number of very successful titles to his name and he has tapped into a very good market interms of providing well written, meaningful and interesting stories for kids to read, while at the same time bringing out his own passion for GAA in the process.



Most authors will bring one book to market at a time, but Paddy has gone for the double, giving choice and variety to the shopper thereby ensuring that there is something for every kid who has an interest in reading or in the GAA.



Paddy’s books are very popular and he recently held a very well attended book signing at the local GAA centre in Borrisoleigh where scores of kids came, bought his book, and had the author sign their copies - real treasure troves for their home libraries.



As well as bringing the GAA to the children in this way, Paddy’s books also encourage children to read - an invaluable learning tool as they journey their way through to the teenager years.



So, don’t forget to pick those books for your kids, nephews, nieces, cousins etc.

They won’t be disappointed.